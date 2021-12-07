MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Plexiglass Restoration": a potent exploration of God's plan for mankind and what one can do to bring peace to society. "The Plexiglass Restoration" is the creation of published author Eric Leefe, who has been wheelchair-bound since birth due to cerebral palsy.
Leefe shares, "The Plexiglass Restoration means God wants to restore that which he feels is broken in today's world. I believe God wants us to have constructive dialogue with each other instead of protesting. The purpose of this book is to bring humanity together."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eric Leefe's new book offers hopeful encouragement and considerable food for thought.
Readers will discover thoughtful reflections and key scripture for consideration within the pages of Leefe's message of peace to humanity.
Consumers can purchase "The Plexiglass Restoration" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Plexiglass Restoration," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing