MEADVILLE, Pa., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Got Cancer Yet?": a motivational journal about God's miracles changing one's life and giving strength and hope to those who are fighting to survive illnesses. "Got Cancer Yet?" is the creation of published author Eric R. Broome, a deep-sea diver in the US Navy and a cancer patient survivor.
Broome shares, "Got cancer yet? Is a story of my life written by me from memory, based on my life story from childhood until now. Some of the beginning of the story was told to me by my parents, uncles, and aunts, and the only grandmother I knew. Not knowing my grandfathers in the past, today I am a great-grandpaw, and it is my wish that my children, their children, and even their children will enjoy this book and hopefully learn from some of my mistakes while hopefully sharing in the joy and love I have for them all. Today, I am cancer-free! It is by God's love, good grace that my life has been granted to continue and set me in a place where I am loved by many and given such a wonderful home to write this book. Special thanks go to Victoria Noah for her time and help in my life and recovery. If this touches just one life for the good, then my work is done. At least for now. I shall return with more; if He is willing, I will be able."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eric R. Broome's new book is a moving tale that gives people hope and love despite the tough things they go through in their lives. This book also helps people to reflect on their wrong actions and change for the better.
View a synopsis of "Got Cancer Yet?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Got Cancer Yet?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Got Cancer Yet?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing