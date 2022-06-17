"Into Grow" from Christian Faith Publishing author Erica Grace Given, MD shares a personal story of the challenges and long-term battle to overcome alcohol-use disorder.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Into Grow": a spiritually charged discussion that offers clear medical terms in order to bring awareness to a significant problem. "Into Grow" is the creation of published author Erica Grace Given, MD, a board-certified medical doctor in obstetrics and gynecology and addiction medicine. Dr. Given is a proud mother of two sons.
Dr. Given shares, "In an era of worsening addiction that continues to ravage our communities, the spiritual aspect of recovery seems to be growing increasingly irrelevant. Into Grow introduces the science behind our own human development and intertwines it through the spiritual journey of recovery from addiction as experienced by the author, a medical doctor.
Dr. Given, having become an accomplished medical doctor and surgeon, loses all that she holds important, her material possessions, and all she holds dear, her children, as the result of her progressing alcoholism. The story of the process of her recovery unfolds over years as the constant seeking to change her perspective produces new results. Against her better judgment, the author finds that God has gone from a theory to real inside the laboratory of her heart. As she finds peace from the bondage of addiction, the great uneasiness wired into every soul dissolves into a new awareness. Spiritual experiences such as the one depicted in this book can't be proven, but they can be described through storytelling. The author's description of the dissolution of insisting on getting her own way through the steps she took describes a personal freedom that inspires the reader to consider a spiritual solution.
"The word God appears often in this book without offering a definition. The definition is free for the reader to embrace and to experience. And at the conclusion, the author describes an awakening where she attains a state of divine observance, where time seems wrapped through the tides in the ocean, and the experience of connection holds space where there is nothing for a drink or a drug to fix. This book offers those suffering from addiction and those that love them the hope of experiential resurrection."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erica Grace Given, MD's new book will resonate with many as they reflect on her journey to wellness.
Dr. Given shares in hopes of encouraging others to seek help in order to break the cycle of addiction.
