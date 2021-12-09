MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Everyday God! Promises Made, Promises Kept!": a moving look back on a life lived in faith through the peaks and valleys. "Everyday God! Promises Made, Promises Kept!" is the creation of published author Erich Santifer, a native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, who attended Syracuse University on a full grant-in-aid basketball student athlete scholarship after being raised by his devoted grandmother, Equiller Cooper.. Santifer would go on to become a Two-Time All-American, First-Team Big-East and All-East performer. He was selected second pick of the Detroit Pistons in the 1983 NBA draft.
Santifer shares, "The book project is a journey that Mr. Erich committed to keep as a promise made to a gentleman, Mr. Hicks, that, in truth, he really didn't know that well and not for a long period. He made a promise to Mr. Hicks, whose health at the time was declining, and the resulting publication of this book project is Mr. Erich's promise kept. This is Mr. Erich's journey as Higher G guided, led, and protected him throughout his life's journey.
"Everyday God! This project presents in three parts. The first is 'Everyday God,' a lifelong journey and relationship with God. Secondly, 'Thursdays with Mr. Hicks,' his friendship and book project journey which continues every Thursday ('The Letter'). He always spends time speaking, praying, and preparing to keep his promise to him. Finally, he will share his life's experiences over the last forty years, including several great peaks and some deep dark valleys."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erich Santifer's new book offers readers a unique perspective of the author's life experiences.
Santifer shares in hopes of encouraging and empowering others in their faith. With thoughtful reflection and relevant scripture throughout, Santifer welcomes readers to witness a life of faith.
