ERIE, Pa., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yvonne Caputo and her dad, Michael, are proof that relationships are worth saving and can be restored even in unlikely circumstances. Caputo shares her encouraging, life-giving tale of a World War II veteran and his daughter, who found the relationship she'd always wanted with him in her book Flying with Dad: A Daughter. A Father. And the Hidden Gifts in His Stories from World War II.
Community members are invited to take the story off the page and into their lives by attending one of these free in-person or virtual events in the Erie area to meet Caputo and hear her family's story.
- An in-person event at Jefferson Educational Society, 3207 State St., Erie, will take place September 30 from 12-1:30 p.m. and include luncheon program, book signing, and author Q&A. Registration is required. Visit http://www.jeserie.org/events or call 814-459-8000 for details.
- An in-person author book signing will take place October 2 at the Tattered Corners Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St, Meadville, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Books will be available for purchase on site.
- A virtual and interactive book discussion will take place October 13 in partnership with the Erie County Public Library. Visit events.erielibrary.org for more details.
Caputo will share her inspiring, heart-wrenching, and heart-warming story of striving to understand her father as he opened up about the experiences that shape so many soldiers. He told her how heavy German flak led to post-war nightmares and why he suffered years of guilt after one particular bombing run over Unterschlauersbach, Germany.
Caputo's book, Flying with Dad, is an Award-Winning Finalist in the Health: Aging/50+ category of the 2020 Best Book Awards sponsored by American Book Fest.
"If you're lucky enough to have a World War II relative still living, this might give you the courage to ask the questions you've been wanting to ask," said William L. (Bill) Beigel, author of Buried on the Battlefield: Not My Boy.
Caputo pulls readers and event attendees into her real-life story and shows how others can learn to understand, open up, and build deep and meaningful connections that no one will regret. Flying with Dad is available in paperback, hardcover, eBook, large print and audiobook. Event attendees can purchase a copy on site or online by visiting ingeniumbooks.com/yvonne-caputo.
About Ingenium Books
Ingenium Books, a global partnership publisher of award-winning nonfiction. https://ingeniumbooks.com/.
About Yvonne Caputo
Caputo has master's degrees in education and psychology, loves history and traveling, and lives in rural southeastern Pennsylvania with her husband and dog. Flying with Dad is Caputo's first book, and she's currently at work on her second, Dying with Dad. Learn more about Yvonne Caputo at ingeniumbooks.com/yvonne-caputo.
# # #
High-resolution book cover art and author headshot available.
Media Contact
Boni Wagner-Stafford, Ingenium Books, +1 647-846-2611, boni@ingeniumbooks.com
SOURCE Yvonne Caputo