ERIE, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. Net income was $73.6 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $59.3 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020.
The uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and the pandemic's ultimate impact and duration remain uncertain at this time.
1Q 2021
(in thousands)
1Q'21
1Q'20
Operating income
$
76,095
$
85,691
Investment income (loss)
17,988
(9,195)
Interest and other expense, net
1,528
369
Income before income taxes
92,555
76,127
Income tax expense
18,989
16,801
Net income
$
73,566
$
59,326
1Q 2021 Highlights
Operating income before taxes decreased $9.6 million, or 11.2 percent, in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $12.0 million, or 2.7 percent, in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020.
- Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $0.1 million, or 0.5 percent, in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
- Commissions increased $9.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020, driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium, primarily in lines of business that pay a higher commission rate. To a lesser extent, there was also an increase in agent incentive compensation for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020.
- Non-commission expense increased $11.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020. Underwriting and policy processing expense decreased $0.8 million primarily due to lower personnel costs. Information technology costs increased $4.2 million primarily due to increased hardware and software costs and professional fees. Administrative and other costs increased $8.5 million primarily driven by increased professional fees and higher incentive plan award accruals due to improved performance in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.
Income from investments before taxes totaled $18.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a loss from investments of $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Net investment income was $17.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. Included in net investment income is $9.0 million of limited partnership earnings in the first quarter of 2021 and $3.7 million of limited partnership losses in the first quarter of 2020. Net realized gains on investments were $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to net realized losses of $10.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. Investment losses experienced during the first quarter of 2020 were primarily due to the significant financial market volatility resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Erie Insurance Group
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has nearly 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:
- dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
- general business and economic conditions;
- factors affecting insurance industry competition;
- dependence upon the independent agency system; and
- ability to maintain our reputation for customer service;
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
- the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;
- factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;
- changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;
- litigation and regulatory actions;
- emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and
- severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;
- potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth and financial condition of the Exchange;
- costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
- ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
- ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
- difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
- ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
- outcome of pending and potential litigation;
- potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, the business operations of our customers and/or independent agents, or our third-party vendor operations;
- factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
- our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.
A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Operations
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended March 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
Operating revenue
Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services, net
$
455,718
$
443,750
Management fee revenue - administrative services, net
14,847
14,771
Administrative services reimbursement revenue
153,533
151,554
Service agreement revenue
6,079
6,662
Total operating revenue
630,177
616,737
Operating expenses
Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
400,549
379,492
Cost of operations - administrative services
153,533
151,554
Total operating expenses
554,082
531,046
Operating income
76,095
85,691
Investment income
Net investment income
17,097
4,664
Net realized investment gains (losses)
804
(10,806)
Net impairment recoveries (losses) recognized in earnings
87
(3,053)
Total investment income (loss)
17,988
(9,195)
Interest expense, net
1,009
3
Other expense
519
366
Income before income taxes
92,555
76,127
Income tax expense
18,989
16,801
Net income
$
73,566
$
59,326
Net income per share
Class A common stock – basic
$
1.58
$
1.27
Class A common stock – diluted
$
1.41
$
1.13
Class B common stock – basic and diluted
$
237
$
191
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic
Class A common stock
46,188,860
46,188,789
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted
Class A common stock
52,315,958
52,324,350
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
Dividends declared per share
Class A common stock
$
1.035
$
0.965
Class B common stock
$
155.25
$
144.75
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
135,192
$
161,240
Available-for-sale securities
16,847
17,697
Equity securities
146
19
Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net
481,481
494,637
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
62,401
52,561
Accrued investment income
5,860
6,146
Total current assets
701,927
732,300
Available-for-sale securities, net
901,475
910,539
Equity securities
92,785
94,071
Fixed assets, net
282,268
265,341
Agent loans, net
59,916
62,449
Deferred income taxes, net
16,454
12,341
Other assets
44,273
40,081
Total assets
$
2,099,098
$
2,117,122
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Commissions payable
$
272,670
$
262,338
Agent bonuses
30,766
110,158
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
168,127
150,706
Dividends payable
48,200
48,200
Contract liability
35,799
36,917
Deferred executive compensation
13,825
17,319
Current portion of long-term borrowings
2,053
2,031
Total current liabilities
571,440
627,669
Defined benefit pension plans
174,228
164,346
Long-term borrowings
93,311
93,833
Contract liability
18,276
18,878
Deferred executive compensation
16,648
14,904
Other long-term liabilities
17,062
9,444
Total liabilities
890,965
929,074
Shareholders' equity
1,208,133
1,188,048
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,099,098
$
2,117,122
