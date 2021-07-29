Erie Insurance. (PRNewsFoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Erie Insurance)

 By Erie Indemnity Company

ERIE, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and six months ending June 30, 2021.  Net income was $79.0 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $82.0 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.  Net income was $152.6 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2021, compared to $141.3 million, or $2.70 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2020.

The uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and the pandemic's ultimate impact and duration remain uncertain at this time. 

2Q and First Half 2021

(in thousands)

2Q'21

2Q'20



1H21

1H20



Operating income

$

85,065



$

91,189





$

161,160



$

176,880





Investment income

16,418



11,553





34,406



2,358





Interest and other expense, net

1,587



260





3,115



629





Income before income taxes

99,896



102,482





192,451



178,609





Income tax expense

20,867



20,505





39,856



37,306





Net income

$

79,029



$

81,977





$

152,595



$

141,303



















 

               2Q 2021 Highlights               

Operating income before taxes decreased $6.1 million, or 6.7 percent, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $18.5 million, or 3.8 percent, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.
  • Management fee revenue - administrative services decreased $0.1 million, or 1.0 percent, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    • Commissions increased $14.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium, primarily in lines of business that pay a higher commission rate. To a lesser extent, there was also an increase in agent incentive compensation for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.
    • Non-commission expense increased $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $3.3 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and underwriting report costs. Information technology costs increased $2.9 million primarily due to increased hardware and software costs as well as increased personnel costs. Administrative and other costs increased $3.6 million primarily driven by increased building and equipment depreciation and professional fees in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Personnel costs in all expense categories for the second quarter of 2021 were impacted by higher medical costs compared to the prior year as the COVID-19 pandemic reduced elective procedures in 2020.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $16.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.  Net investment income was $13.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.  Included in net investment income is $6.2 million of limited partnership earnings in the second quarter of 2021 and $2.3 million of limited partnership losses in the second quarter of 2020.  Net realized gains on investments were $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $6.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

               First Half 2021 Highlights               

Operating income before taxes decreased $15.7 million, or 8.9 percent, in the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $30.4 million, or 3.3 percent, in the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020.
  • Management fee revenue - administrative services decreased $0.1 million, or 0.2 percent, in the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    • Commissions increased $24.1 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020, driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium, primarily in lines of business that pay a higher commission rate. To a lesser extent, there was also an increase in agent incentive compensation for the first six months 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020.
    • Non-commission expense increased $20.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Underwriting and policy processing costs increased $2.5 million primarily due to increased underwriting report costs and personnel costs. Information technology costs increased $7.2 million primarily due to increased hardware and software costs and personnel costs. Administrative and other costs increased $12.1 million primarily driven by increased personnel costs and professional fees compared to the same period in 2020. Personnel costs in all expense categories were impacted by higher pension costs and higher medical costs compared to the prior year as the COVID-19 pandemic reduced elective procedures in 2020.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $34.4 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to $2.4 million in the first six months of 2020.  Net investment income was $30.7 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to $9.7 million in the first six months of 2020.  Included in net investment income is $15.2 million of limited partnership earnings in the first six months of 2021 and $6.0 million of limited partnership losses in the first six months of 2020.  Net realized gains on investments were $3.6 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to net realized losses of $4.3 million in the first six months of 2020.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on July 30, 2021.  Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written.  Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written.  Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. 

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein.  Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources.  Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.  Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.  Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

  • dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
    • general business and economic conditions
    • factors affecting insurance industry competition
    • dependence upon the independent agency system; an
    • ability to maintain our reputation for customer service;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
    • the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;
    • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;
    • changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;
    • litigation and regulatory actions;
    • emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and
    • severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;
  • potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth and financial condition of the Exchange;
  • costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
  • ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
  • ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
  • difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
  • ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
  • outcome of pending and potential litigation;
  • potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, the business operations of our customers and/or independent agents, or our third-party vendor operations;
  • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
  • our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Operations

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Operating revenue

















Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services



$

502,271





$

483,795





$

957,989





$

927,545



Management fee revenue - administrative services



14,667





14,813





29,514





29,584



Administrative services reimbursement revenue



157,190





151,965





310,723





303,519



Service agreement revenue



5,902





6,446





11,981





13,108



Total operating revenue



680,030





657,019





1,310,207





1,273,756





















Operating expenses

















Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services



437,775





413,865





838,324





793,357



Cost of operations - administrative services



157,190





151,965





310,723





303,519



Total operating expenses



594,965





565,830





1,149,047





1,096,876



Operating income



85,065





91,189





161,160





176,880





















Investment income

















Net investment income



13,650





5,044





30,747





9,708



Net realized investment gains (losses)



2,769





6,526





3,573





(4,280)



Net impairment (losses) recoveries recognized in earnings



(1)





(17)





86





(3,070)



Total investment income



16,418





11,553





34,406





2,358





















Interest expense, net



1,039





2





2,048





5



Other expense



548





258





1,067





624



Income before income taxes



99,896





102,482





192,451





178,609



Income tax expense



20,867





20,505





39,856





37,306



Net income



$

79,029





$

81,977





$

152,595





$

141,303





















Net income per share

















Class A common stock – basic



$

1.70





$

1.76





$

3.28





$

3.03



Class A common stock – diluted



$

1.51





$

1.57





$

2.92





$

2.70



Class B common stock – basic and diluted



$

255





$

264





$

491





$

455





















Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic

















Class A common stock



46,188,289





46,187,808





46,188,573





46,188,299



Class B common stock



2,542





2,542





2,542





2,542





















Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted

















Class A common stock



52,302,370





52,302,981





52,309,163





52,313,667



Class B common stock



2,542





2,542





2,542





2,542





















Dividends declared per share

















Class A common stock



$

1.035





$

0.965





$

2.070





$

1.930



Class B common stock



$

155.25





$

144.75





$

310.50





$

289.50



 

 

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands)







June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020





(Unaudited)





Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents



$

156,038





$

161,240



Available-for-sale securities



20,856





17,697



Equity securities



207





19



Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net



504,013





494,637



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



59,574





52,561



Accrued investment income



6,121





6,146



Total current assets



746,809





732,300













Available-for-sale securities, net



915,942





910,539



Equity securities



93,798





94,071



Fixed assets, net



280,402





265,341



Agent loans, net



60,070





62,449



Deferred income taxes, net



17,971





12,341



Other assets



48,652





40,081



Total assets



$

2,163,644





$

2,117,122













Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Commissions payable



$

284,234





$

262,338



Agent bonuses



62,694





110,158



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



150,346





150,706



Dividends payable



48,200





48,200



Contract liability



35,742





36,917



Deferred executive compensation



8,581





17,319



Current portion of long-term borrowings



2,064





2,031



Total current liabilities



591,861





627,669













Defined benefit pension plans



184,111





164,346



Long-term borrowings



92,795





93,833



Contract liability



18,135





18,878



Deferred executive compensation



13,773





14,904



Other long-term liabilities



17,867





9,444



Total liabilities



918,542





929,074













Shareholders' equity



1,245,102





1,188,048



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

2,163,644





$

2,117,122























 

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company

