ERIE, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and six months ending June 30, 2021. Net income was $79.0 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $82.0 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. Net income was $152.6 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2021, compared to $141.3 million, or $2.70 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2020.
The uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and the pandemic's ultimate impact and duration remain uncertain at this time.
2Q and First Half 2021
(in thousands)
2Q'21
2Q'20
1H21
1H20
Operating income
$
85,065
$
91,189
$
161,160
$
176,880
Investment income
16,418
11,553
34,406
2,358
Interest and other expense, net
1,587
260
3,115
629
Income before income taxes
99,896
102,482
192,451
178,609
Income tax expense
20,867
20,505
39,856
37,306
Net income
$
79,029
$
81,977
$
152,595
$
141,303
2Q 2021 Highlights
Operating income before taxes decreased $6.1 million, or 6.7 percent, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $18.5 million, or 3.8 percent, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.
- Management fee revenue - administrative services decreased $0.1 million, or 1.0 percent, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
- Commissions increased $14.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium, primarily in lines of business that pay a higher commission rate. To a lesser extent, there was also an increase in agent incentive compensation for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.
- Non-commission expense increased $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $3.3 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and underwriting report costs. Information technology costs increased $2.9 million primarily due to increased hardware and software costs as well as increased personnel costs. Administrative and other costs increased $3.6 million primarily driven by increased building and equipment depreciation and professional fees in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Personnel costs in all expense categories for the second quarter of 2021 were impacted by higher medical costs compared to the prior year as the COVID-19 pandemic reduced elective procedures in 2020.
Income from investments before taxes totaled $16.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net investment income was $13.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Included in net investment income is $6.2 million of limited partnership earnings in the second quarter of 2021 and $2.3 million of limited partnership losses in the second quarter of 2020. Net realized gains on investments were $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $6.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.
First Half 2021 Highlights
Operating income before taxes decreased $15.7 million, or 8.9 percent, in the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $30.4 million, or 3.3 percent, in the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020.
- Management fee revenue - administrative services decreased $0.1 million, or 0.2 percent, in the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
- Commissions increased $24.1 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020, driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium, primarily in lines of business that pay a higher commission rate. To a lesser extent, there was also an increase in agent incentive compensation for the first six months 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020.
- Non-commission expense increased $20.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Underwriting and policy processing costs increased $2.5 million primarily due to increased underwriting report costs and personnel costs. Information technology costs increased $7.2 million primarily due to increased hardware and software costs and personnel costs. Administrative and other costs increased $12.1 million primarily driven by increased personnel costs and professional fees compared to the same period in 2020. Personnel costs in all expense categories were impacted by higher pension costs and higher medical costs compared to the prior year as the COVID-19 pandemic reduced elective procedures in 2020.
Income from investments before taxes totaled $34.4 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to $2.4 million in the first six months of 2020. Net investment income was $30.7 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to $9.7 million in the first six months of 2020. Included in net investment income is $15.2 million of limited partnership earnings in the first six months of 2021 and $6.0 million of limited partnership losses in the first six months of 2020. Net realized gains on investments were $3.6 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to net realized losses of $4.3 million in the first six months of 2020.
Erie Insurance Group
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:
- dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
- general business and economic conditions
- factors affecting insurance industry competition
- dependence upon the independent agency system; an
- ability to maintain our reputation for customer service;
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
- the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;
- factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;
- changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;
- litigation and regulatory actions;
- emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and
- severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;
- potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth and financial condition of the Exchange;
- costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
- ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
- ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
- difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
- ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
- outcome of pending and potential litigation;
- potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, the business operations of our customers and/or independent agents, or our third-party vendor operations;
- factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
- our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.
A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Operations
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Operating revenue
Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services
$
502,271
$
483,795
$
957,989
$
927,545
Management fee revenue - administrative services
14,667
14,813
29,514
29,584
Administrative services reimbursement revenue
157,190
151,965
310,723
303,519
Service agreement revenue
5,902
6,446
11,981
13,108
Total operating revenue
680,030
657,019
1,310,207
1,273,756
Operating expenses
Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
437,775
413,865
838,324
793,357
Cost of operations - administrative services
157,190
151,965
310,723
303,519
Total operating expenses
594,965
565,830
1,149,047
1,096,876
Operating income
85,065
91,189
161,160
176,880
Investment income
Net investment income
13,650
5,044
30,747
9,708
Net realized investment gains (losses)
2,769
6,526
3,573
(4,280)
Net impairment (losses) recoveries recognized in earnings
(1)
(17)
86
(3,070)
Total investment income
16,418
11,553
34,406
2,358
Interest expense, net
1,039
2
2,048
5
Other expense
548
258
1,067
624
Income before income taxes
99,896
102,482
192,451
178,609
Income tax expense
20,867
20,505
39,856
37,306
Net income
$
79,029
$
81,977
$
152,595
$
141,303
Net income per share
Class A common stock – basic
$
1.70
$
1.76
$
3.28
$
3.03
Class A common stock – diluted
$
1.51
$
1.57
$
2.92
$
2.70
Class B common stock – basic and diluted
$
255
$
264
$
491
$
455
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic
Class A common stock
46,188,289
46,187,808
46,188,573
46,188,299
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
2,542
2,542
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted
Class A common stock
52,302,370
52,302,981
52,309,163
52,313,667
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
2,542
2,542
Dividends declared per share
Class A common stock
$
1.035
$
0.965
$
2.070
$
1.930
Class B common stock
$
155.25
$
144.75
$
310.50
$
289.50
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
156,038
$
161,240
Available-for-sale securities
20,856
17,697
Equity securities
207
19
Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net
504,013
494,637
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
59,574
52,561
Accrued investment income
6,121
6,146
Total current assets
746,809
732,300
Available-for-sale securities, net
915,942
910,539
Equity securities
93,798
94,071
Fixed assets, net
280,402
265,341
Agent loans, net
60,070
62,449
Deferred income taxes, net
17,971
12,341
Other assets
48,652
40,081
Total assets
$
2,163,644
$
2,117,122
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Commissions payable
$
284,234
$
262,338
Agent bonuses
62,694
110,158
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
150,346
150,706
Dividends payable
48,200
48,200
Contract liability
35,742
36,917
Deferred executive compensation
8,581
17,319
Current portion of long-term borrowings
2,064
2,031
Total current liabilities
591,861
627,669
Defined benefit pension plans
184,111
164,346
Long-term borrowings
92,795
93,833
Contract liability
18,135
18,878
Deferred executive compensation
13,773
14,904
Other long-term liabilities
17,867
9,444
Total liabilities
918,542
929,074
Shareholders' equity
1,245,102
1,188,048
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,163,644
$
2,117,122
