MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Good Mistake: The Erik Anderson Accident Story: A Father's Journal": a potent tale of faith, healing, and God's grace. "A Good Mistake: The Erik Anderson Accident Story: A Father's Journal" is the creation of published author Erik Anderson.

Anderson shares, "I do have great success in my new life. But I could not be alive and have glory in my new life without God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erik Anderson's new book is a heartfelt exploration of a near-death experience.

Anderson shares a moving series of reflections regarding a life-altering motorcycle accident and what transpired after.

