MEADVILLE, Pa., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Santa Celebrates Jesus": a colorful Christmas adventure. "Santa Celebrates Jesus" is the creation of published author Erika Cartwright, a loving wife and mother who has had a lifelong love for storytelling.
Cartwright shares, "While we are all sound asleep waiting for Christmas morning to arrive, Santa and his elves are busy celebrating. Join Santa and find out how he celebrates Christmas with his friends as they learn about the greatest gift of all."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erika Cartwright's new book is a thoughtful faith-based children's tale.
Pairing the familiar figure of Santa with Jesus's birth story, this tale is certain to delight children of any age.
