MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Love That Never Dies": a thoughtful examination of key Christian lessons and virtues. "A Love That Never Dies" is the creation of published author Erika Kristman, a loving wife and mother who is now retired and enjoying life on the family farm in Ontario.
Kristman shares, "A Love That Never Dies is a book that was written approximately fifteen years ago. It was made for my family, and now it is moving on. I would like to give a big thanks to Christian Faith Publishing, Inc."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erika Kristman's new book is an engaging resource for those who seek a better understanding of God.
With prayer suggestions and key terminology broken down into laymen's terms, Kristman seeks to encourage and inspire those seeking a deeper relationship with God.
View a synopsis of "A Love That Never Dies" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Love That Never Dies" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Love That Never Dies," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
