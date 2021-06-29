PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ERIN, a leading Employee Referral Platform, today announced the launch of ERIN 3.0 for web and mobile. ERIN 3.0 brings innovative features, such as diversity referral incentives, bonus campaigns, policy automations, and expanded international features. The update of the employee referral software allows administrators to further automate their employee referral program and better engage their employees to participate in recruitment, enabling businesses to fill positions faster, with high-quality hires.
ERIN's new enterprise-focused features include bonus campaigns, diversity incentives, eligibility rules, and dynamic translations.
The new features now give even more control for businesses to automate their employee referral policies. Companies can now temporarily increase bonuses and run campaigns for hard-to-fill positions, and also further automate bonus eligibility based on management level, job title, and more.
Diversity and inclusion is a big part of ERIN 3.0. Companies can now set diversity incentives, allowing their employees to earn bigger bonuses for diversity hires. "Traditionally diversity hiring has been limited to the talent acquisition team. Now with ERIN 3.0 businesses can engage with their employees to participate in their diversity and inclusion programs - it's a game-changer!" said Mike Stafiej, CEO of ERIN.
Additionally, the new update further expands ERIN's international features, expanding their existing translation features to now allow dynamic content such as job titles and descriptions to be automatically translated for the end-user.
To learn more about ERIN 3.0 please visit https://erinapp.com/erin3/
About ERIN
ERIN Technologies, Inc. is a leading employee referral platform that supports over 1 million employees making referrals in 18 different countries. ERIN's platform enables businesses to completely automate employee referrals and provides an engaging experience allowing employees to make referrals in less than 30-seconds using the mobile app or web browser. ERIN is based in Pittsburgh, PA and was founded in 2018. To learn more about ERIN and how their platform helps businesses boost referral hires, visit https://erinapp.com
Media Contact
info(at)erinapp.com
1-833-374-6277
Media Contact
Taylor Shaffer, ERIN Technologies, 1-833-374-6277, info@erinapp.com
SOURCE ERIN Technologies