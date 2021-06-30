MEADVILLE, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God is Everything. He is Everywhere. Glory to The Lord.": a personal story of salvation. "God is Everything. He is Everywhere. Glory to The Lord." is the creation of published author Erin Allen, a loving mother of three who works in the customer service industry.
Allen shares, "Are you searching for your soulmate? The one the Lord has created just for you? Do you feel like you are searching for love in world that has none? Do you feel rejected, unloved, unwanted, like you are missing an experience you know you should be having?
"Please enjoy this book as you journey into my road to salvation with Jesus Christ. Evil, magic, prophesies, witchcraft spells, lust, betrayal, growth, forgiveness, healing, and love. Everything. Just like our God is everything.
"If you haven't yet, please get a relationship with the Lord Christ Jesus. He is our salvation from this world. Take heed: If a person is preforming magic and wonders but is not acknowledging our Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ and HIS basic principles, then they are not with God. This is a true story."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erin Allen's new book is an emotional journey through poor decisions to a strength and faith only dreamed of.
The author invites readers to witness the power of God through this powerful exploration of her journey through teenage exploits, heartbreak, loss, and finally to a strong devotion to Jesus.
View a synopsis of "God is Everything. He is Everywhere. Glory to The Lord." on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "God is Everything. He is Everywhere. Glory to The Lord." at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God is Everything. He is Everywhere. Glory to The Lord.," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing