PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ERIN, a leading Employee Referral Platform, today announced the launch of ERIN 3.5 for web and mobile. ERIN 3.5 brings innovative features, such as gamification using points, enhanced employee bonus tracking, ownership periods, and internal mobility AI. The update of the employee referral software targets increasing engagement of employees and further automation of enterprise-level employee referral policies.
The new features increase employee engagement and experience within the web and mobile app. Employees can now earn micro-rewards in the form of points to engage them at every stage of the employee referral and recruitment process. ERIN's point system provides administrators flexibility to individually manage employee's points in exchange for non monetary rewards and will soon allow employees to cash out points for digital gift cards. "By rewarding employee actions at the micro level you're able to drive overall engagement and ultimately drive more hires from employee referrals." said Whitney Ruffin, Director of Operations at ERIN.
ERIN 3.5 takes employee referrals a step further with ownership periods. Employees that are the first to refer a candidate will automatically get credit for all future referrals and applications of that candidate during the ownership period. "The ownership period is one of the final policy rules that is needed to be automated to completely streamline the employee referral administration for enterprise businesses." said Blake Metzger, Lead Developer at ERIN.
Additionally, employees can now specifically track their bonuses in a new user interface called "My Bonuses". Employees will be able to track their hired referral bonuses separate from their referrals. ERIN 3.5 isn't complete without internal mobility AI. Employees can now upload their own resume to be parsed to match them with positions that provide them with upward movement in the organization. Employees will see new job matches right on their dashboard and can apply directly through their internal job board.
To learn more about ERIN 3.5 please visit https://erinapp.com/erin3/
About ERIN
ERIN Technologies, Inc. is a leading employee referral platform that supports over 1 million employees making referrals in over 25 different countries. ERIN's platform enables businesses to completely automate employee referrals and provides an engaging experience allowing employees to make referrals in less than 30-seconds using the mobile app or web browser. ERIN is based in Pittsburgh, PA and was founded in 2018. To learn more about ERIN and how their platform helps businesses boost referral hires, visit https://erinapp.com
Taylor Shaffer, ERIN, 1-833-374-6277, info@erinapp.com
