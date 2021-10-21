MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Finding Joy: A Journey Through Depression in Poems": a potent collection of poetic writings that provides insight into the author's journey of healing. "Finding Joy: A Journey Through Depression in Poems" is the creation of published author Erin Troup, a loving wife and mother who uses creative expression to cope with past trauma.
Troup shares, "Finding Joy is a book of poems from a first-time author. A journey of finding one's way out of the darkness and into the light. Written as a journal in poems, this simple book reflects the grace of a loving God who grants us second chances. The author hopes to inspire the message that there is a place for all of us. These poems are the quiet story of one woman's redemption. A reminder there is healing in writing words and hope in speaking aloud what once trapped her in silence. May you find hope, follow the light, and find your joy in the morning just as she has. This is her prayer. Be inspired, dear friend. Be brave enough to write your truth as the Spirit of our loving God holds your hand. Be healed and be loved, for you always were."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erin Troup's new book provides a compelling example of the power of creative writing to aid one in their healing work.
Troup shares in hopes of encouraging others who have experienced a dark time in their life to keep seeking the light.
Consumers can purchase "Finding Joy: A Journey Through Depression in Poems" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Finding Joy: A Journey Through Depression in Poems," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing