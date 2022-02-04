GLENSHAW, Pa., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ernest Keegan, an Air Force veteran, has completed his new book "Friends and Enemies": a thrilling piece on friendship and vengeance. The story revolves around Caponi's Home of Champions and its politics. Here, readers will get to witness the life of the boxers, the trainers, the management, and the people who are lurking in the darkness; waiting for the right time to ruin the legacy of the gym.
Keegan shares, "Life is a mosaic of pieces that don't always quite fit perfectly together. Tragedy and reward both take their places in the life puzzle that is Caponi's Home of Champions. Its unavoidable fingers touching each and every one associated within its walls. Secrets of the past don't always stay that way. Revenge is a meal best served cold. In today's world, Dan and Marylou are what the gym rats would term old school. They hold friendships sacred. This time their friendship with Paul DeLuca could cost them everything, even their lives."
Published by Page Publishing, Ernest Keegan's action-packed read is meant to captivate boxing enthusiasts. As an amateur boxer in one of the oldest and toughest gyms in Pittsburgh, the author peppered his knowledge into this work; turning the words into acts that are easily visualized by the readers.
Keegan's Friends and Enemies is truly an entertaining read.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Friends and Enemies" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
