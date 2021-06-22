MEADVILLE, Pa., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Help! I'm a Caregiver: A Book of Helps, Comfort, Insights, and Encouragement": a potent exploration of the life of a caregiver. "Help! I'm a Caregiver: A Book of Helps, Comfort, Insights, and Encouragement" is the creation of published author Ernest M. Tegeder, a loving husband who cares for his beloved wife of fifty-one years. He has witnessed the effects of Parkinson's disease and the toll full-time caregiving takes as well.
Tegeder shares, "Have you recently become a caregiver, or perhaps are considering it as a profession? Or have you recently been one for a time and are experiencing the stress and anxiety that most often accompany it? Then you are in need of this book.
"Caregiving is a very stressful role and occupation for many reasons. This book will acquaint you with the many aspects involved and will frankly deal with the areas as well that are often embarrassing to discuss.
"It will offer help and guidance along with spiritual comfort to both caregiver and patient as both navigate these difficult waters. And it will offer practical suggestions to make this journey run smoother.
"By the time you finish the book, you will come to see that caregiving is a calling and that caregivers should be thanked and celebrated for being willing to fulfill this vital role. And celebrate and thank them we will, as well as thanking God for giving the strength and support to be one."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ernest M. Tegeder's new book is an engaging discussion of the highs and lows associated with caring for another.
The author writes from a faith-based perspective of care and compassion in hopes of offering others in similar situations a guiding light.
View a synopsis of "Help! I'm a Caregiver: A Book of Helps, Comfort, Insights, and Encouragement" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Help! I'm a Caregiver: A Book of Helps, Comfort, Insights, and Encouragement" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Help! I'm a Caregiver: A Book of Helps, Comfort, Insights, and Encouragement," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
