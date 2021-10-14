MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Grammy, How Are We Related?": a charming story for young readers that explores love and family ties. "Grammy, How Are We Related?" is the creation of published author Ernestine Jones Martin, a wife, mother, grandmother, and community volunteer who likes to quilt, cook, and inspire children to reach their ultimate potential.
Martin shares, "In this book, you will find a simplistic way to explain that blended families are born from the heart. Inspired by a school preschool project to create a family tree that needed to include step-grandparents. Hopefully, it tells the story how love conquers all!
"Faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.
—1 Corinthians 13:13"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ernestine Jones Martin's new book is a sweet tale of the bond between step-grandparents and the bonus babies that they love.
Martin's charming story is certain to help bring families closer and help young readers understand that all families are unique and they all share a bond of love.
Consumers can purchase "Grammy, How Are We Related?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Grammy, How Are We Related?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
