MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Understandest Thou What Thou Readest?: (Acts 8:30, 31)": a helpful resource for anyone who wishes to explore biblical teachings. "Understandest Thou What Thou Readest?: (Acts 8:30, 31)" is the creation of published author Ernestine Simpson Mitchell, a devoted wife and loving mother who has been blessed with three children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Together with her loving husband, she has been involved in various church and community ministries.

Mitchell shares, "I began this book with three interesting yet somewhat complexing stories, which I entitled 'THE NAHS HAVE IT.' No, this is not a typo nor have I lost my mind. I did it this way because I wanted to humorously emphasize the word NO.

"Following the 'NAHS' section are eight questions being answered scripture-wise. This section is simply entitled 'Q&A.'

"The next section deals with some of God's promises based on His conditions. There are twenty-one of these in total. This takes us to a section dealing with fifteen FEARLESS WOMEN. I found their stories remarkably interesting and helpful to me as a Christian woman. I hope you will be as inspired by these stories as I was."

"And lastly but certainly not the least is the dissection of, in my words, according to scriptures of 1 Corinthians 13, THE LOVE CHAPTER. FAITH, HOPE, CHARITY."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ernestine Simpson Mitchell's new book is a creative and unique exploration of lessons found within biblical messages.

Mitchell writes in hopes of encouraging others who seek a deeper understanding and closer relationship with God.

