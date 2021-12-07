MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In Him Is No Darkness At All": a potent argument for the importance of nurturing fellowship. "In Him Is No Darkness At All" is the creation of published author Ernestine T. Henley, a loving wife and mother of a blended family of five children, six grandchildren, and one great grandchild. She serves as First Lady, Elder, and teacher at The Word of Life Christian Church, in Waco, Texas.
Henley shares, "This book was written with the serious Christian in mind. Have you ever envied the fellowship and confidence that the apostles had with the Father and with Christ? The motivating factor for this book is my belief that I am not the only Christian who has experienced times of dryness and being disconnected from the Lord and wondered why. This book is for serious Christians who are not satisfied with an anemic, listless, weak, and seemingly solitary fellowship with God. It is my hope that through this book, In Him Is No Darkness at All, insights into behaviors that can unknowingly cause broken fellowship with the Father and with Christ will be revealed.
"God's love is steadfast and never changing. This book's purpose is to reveal vital truths to having an exciting and fulfilling fellowship with God and to expose the behaviors that are hindrances to obtaining it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ernestine T. Henley's new book is an engaging opportunity for spiritual reflection and growth.
Henley hopes to share with dedicated Christians the truths discovered within key scripture that have encouraged her dedicated faith.
Consumers can purchase "In Him Is No Darkness At All" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "In Him Is No Darkness At All," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing