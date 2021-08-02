MEADVILLE, Pa., August 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Out of the Ashes I Rise": a gripping testimony that persuades the readers to always strengthen their faith in God and trust that He can always move mountains no matter how high they may seem. "Out of the Ashes I Rise" is the creation of published author Ernestine Walkes, a writer who graduated from Medgar Evers College as well as from the International Theological Seminary of California for her Master of Theology. Walkes believes in giving back to society; because of that, she volunteers her service to Meals on Heels, an Organization Known as Heights and Hills. A group of Brooklyn Union employees collected bags of food, walk to assigned location making deliveries, they walked never rode to locations.
Walkes writes, "'Out of the Ashes I Rise' is designed to educate, enlighten, and encourage others as they read my testimony of life's challenges, storms, and roadblocks I encountered in my journey. In life, we will be confronted with valleys and mountains which are designed to strengthen us. We can't have a testimony without a test. Letting go of the past isn't easy. Situations will somehow arise reminding us of the past. However, holding on inhibits our growth mentally, spiritually, and physically. Dark clouds will dissipate as we set our goals and visions aiming for the mountaintop. Looking forward to the future with my faith in God, I'm embracing every moment knowing that with God at the helm, all is well. Dear friends, be encouraged."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ernestine Walkes's new book is a gleaming light that will guide everyone in their journey and prepare them for the battle they are about to conquer as they venture the life God has given to them.
