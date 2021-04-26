RADNOR, Pa., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wavestone US, an IT and business consulting firm, is excited to welcome the addition of its newest Principal, Ervin Kollek, who has more than 30 years experience as a CTO, VP, and senior IT leader. Throughout his career, Kollek has become an expert in IT services management and operations, namely in the areas of technology service management, consulting, governance, cloud services, legacy technologies, ITIL processes, IT assessments, security, and industry frameworks. As Principal at Wavestone US, Kollek will continue to design, develop, implement, and manage large-scale services projects for enterprise-level clients.
"I am thrilled to join the team at Wavestone US and help their clients achieve exponential growth through the company's signature peer-to-peer IT consulting model," says Kollek. "I believe in the power of real and practical experience, and I look forward to working with like-minded experts to put that experience into practice for organizations of all sizes and industries."
Before joining Wavestone US, Kollek was Chief Enterprise Architect at Tenet Healthcare, where he led an experienced team of enterprise and solution architects through critical transformation initiatives—deploying processes related to cloud strategy and roadmap, hospital modernization, SD-WAN, cloud security framework, application rationalization, ServiceNow CMDB and asset management, IoT, and global offshore call centers. While there, Ervin also designed and implemented IT Governance frameworks, inter-organizational processes, and strategic vendor management programs. Earlier in his career, Kollek held a variety of IT executive positions at companies like Equifax (Senior Director of IT Governance), Siemens (CTO and SVP), and RapidLink Telecommunications (CTO).
For many years, Kollek worked as an independent transformation consultant for a large portfolio of domestic and international clients. At CSM Bakery Solutions, he designed and implemented a company-wide transformation program that aided global sales, product marketing, finance, IT, and HR functions, and oversaw SAP Hybris systems and virtualized platforms. As a consultant for McKesson Health IT, he performed an extensive transformation assessment to identify technology, process, and compliance failures; developed strategic vendor partnership programs and PaaS and VDI services; and led the process design for POC, demand, and IT crisis cloud management. During his tenure, he also led enterprise organizational and transformational governance projects for large-scale clients, including: the Brazilian Stock Exchange, Chicago Board of Trade, Cigna Healthcare, American Cancer Association, and Intercontinental Hotel Group IHG.
"As a career IT leader, Ervin has a proven track record delivering enterprise IT transformation services for some of the most impressive clients out there, like AT&T, the Brazilian Stock Exchange, Cigna Healthcare, American Cancer Association, and Intercontinental Hotel Group IHG," says Jeff Vail, Wavestone US, CEO. "I am confident that his breadth of experience and expert knowledge of developing and executing enterprise IT strategy will make him a great addition to our talented principals here at Wavestone."
As its chief differentiator, Wavestone US prides itself on hiring seasoned IT business leaders with a strong track record of producing positive, impactful results. Averaging 25 years of experience each as former C-level executives, Wavestone's team of experts are more than equipped to offer the bold, new thinking needed to face new and evolving challenges in the post-pandemic environment. This peer-to-peer approach has been effective in the transformations of more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies across a wide range of industries.
Wavestone US advisory services include IT strategy and planning, cost optimization, delivery effectiveness, cybersecurity and digital trust, digital business enablement, and talent solutions.
Wavestone US is the North American arm of global management and IT consulting firm Wavestone. Over the past 15 years, we have supported the transformations of more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies across a wide range of industries. Our model is unique in that it leverages a strong peer-to-peer culture, offering a practitioner's perspective on IT strategy, cost optimization, operational improvements, cybersecurity, and business management. It is our mission to help business and IT leaders successfully deliver their most critical transformations and achieve positive outcomes. We drive change for growth, lower cost and risk, and create the trust that gives people the desire to act. We believe in helping our clients to innovate and grow on their own so that they can be successful long after we depart. That is what we call The Positive Way.
