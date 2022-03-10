MEADVILLE, Pa., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Exploring the Roots of Missions: Personal, Biblical, and Spiritual: Missions in a Coconut Shell": an encouraging look into the world of missions. "Exploring the Roots of Missions: Personal, Biblical, and Spiritual: Missions in a Coconut Shell" is the creation of published author Esther Jones, a dedicated wife, administrative assistant, and encouraging educator who teaches English to international students at church once a week.

Jones shares, "This is a book that covers all the bases about missions. It covers the reasons, means, and methods of the call of the Lord to the harvest. The reader is taken on a journey of becoming a worker in the mission field. From the theory to practical, biblical, and spiritual, this book shows future international workers what it's like to live and work overseas—and how to prepare for the experience. Important to this dynamic, she includes spiritual warfare as a means of defeating the enemy of our souls. The author includes her experiences to give the reader insight on a personal level."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Esther Jones's new book will encourage believers who seek an active life of doing God's work.

Jones shares from personal experiences in hopes of presenting an open dialogue on the truths of missionary work.

Consumers can purchase "Exploring the Roots of Missions: Personal, Biblical, and Spiritual: Missions in a Coconut Shell" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Exploring the Roots of Missions: Personal, Biblical, and Spiritual: Missions in a Coconut Shell," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

