MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Forged in the Fire by Faith": an engrossing autobiographical work that offers readers a look into the author's personal and spiritual life. "Forged in the Fire by Faith" is the creation of published author Esther M. Franks, a loving wife and mother who founded the Universal Achievement Awards, which honors celebrities who have given back, and Topclass Int. in Africa, which serves less-fortunate children.
Franks shares, ""Speak of a heartfelt story of my life while walking by divine faith, my living testimony."
"Forged in the Fire by Faith: this story expresses the trials and sufferings of a young woman growing up in Nigeria. This novella faithfully relates to how she grew up undergoing life's traumatic experiences at a tender age. This book also reveals the validity of a stable faith in Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Esther M. Franks's new book is an enjoyable short story of her personal life.
Readers will discover personal family history and the author's private experiences within the pages of this poignant narrative.
