MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Okay, I'm 80 – Now What?: Finding God's Purpose for the Rest of My Life: Has It Changed?": an engaging story straight from the author's journey, these beautiful words are the result of Esther's own interpretations and realizations into the Holy Word. "Okay, I'm 80 – Now What?: Finding God's Purpose for the Rest of My Life: Has It Changed?" is the creation of published author Esther Titus, a widow, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother spending her glorious days with her family in Alaska.
Titus shares, "As a follower of Christ, I have a purpose in each day I live. What is that purpose? How do I find it? The Bible says to 'call out for insight and cry aloud for understanding, look for it as for silver and search for it as for hidden treasure, then you will understand the fear of the Lord and find the knowledge of God. For the Lord gives wisdom, and from His mouth come knowledge and understanding' (Prov. 2:3–6).
"God's purpose did not change as I aged. His purpose when I left home to begin nurse's training at age nineteen was the same when I moved to Alaska as a widow at age seventy-five. The words on these pages are the result of my own digging into Scripture to see what God asks of me. It is my testimony regarding His leading in the past and my personal challenge to follow His purpose for the rest of my life. As I do what I know to do, the Lord will guide the next step, and then the next, one at a time. What He asks of me is a yielded heart when He says, 'Follow Me, serve Me, worship Me' to the end of my life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Esther Titus's new book is a well-versed account born from a woman who just welcomed her 8th decade on Earth. This captivating story will surely inspire the readers that their living years are also their learning years.
View a synopsis of "Okay, I'm 80 – Now What?: Finding God's Purpose for the Rest of My Life: Has It Changed?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Okay, I'm 80 – Now What?: Finding God's Purpose for the Rest of My Life: Has It Changed?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Okay, I'm 80 – Now What?: Finding God's Purpose for the Rest of My Life: Has It Changed?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
