EU5 Rheumatologists Expect the Introduction of Janssen's Tremfya in Psoriatic Arthritis to Blunt Anticipated Growth of Eli Lilly's Taltz, Novartis' Cosentyx, and Pfizer's Xeljanz

A new independent study conducted by Spherix Global Insights reveals projected erosion of branded TNF inhibitors and stabilization of biosimilars and alternate mechanism agents resulting from the introduction of the next likely entrant in the EU5 psoriatic arthritis market