"Musodzi" from Christian Faith Publishing author Eunice Makozhombwe is a powerful story that examines the challenges faced by many and the comfort found in turning to God.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Musodzi": a potent reminder of the real-world tribulations shared by women. "Musodzi" is the creation of published author Eunice Makozhombwe, a loving wife and mother who was born in Zimbabwe and later moved to Ohio in 2016.
Makozhombwe shares, "This is a story about a girl named Musodzi who became a strong woman of faith after a lifetime of trials and tribulations. Musodzi is a Shona word that means tears, and for the greater part of her life, Musodzi was in tears; she spent several nights crying until she changed her way of life.
"The book shows issues that affect girls and women in Zimbabwe: issues of teenage pregnancy, marriage, education, and caring for their family. The book also shows how women survive trials and tribulations while trying to keep their families intact.
"In this book, you will also read about how women turn to God in times of trouble and how the Word of God has helped them stay strong and strengthen their families."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eunice Makozhombwe's new book will bring new meaning to God's comfort for many as they read about the challenges faced by many young women.
Makozhombwe offers a window into a culture that finds many young girls and women facing severe challenges through unwavering faith in God.
Consumers can purchase "Musodzi" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Musodzi," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
