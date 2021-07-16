MEADVILLE, Pa., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Junebug the Wolf: The Story of a Shy, Not-So-Bad Little Wolf": an amusing story of friendship and being brave. "Junebug the Wolf: The Story of a Shy, Not-So-Bad Little Wolf" is the creation of published author Eu'Stacia Trawick Dixie, a loving wife and mother who works as a counselor and designs personalized merchandise.
Dixie writes, "Junebug is a wolf, but he isn't big, and he really isn't bad. Follow this twist on a classic tale and find out why Junebug keeps huffing and puffing—and wheezing. Join Emeika, Samara, and Matthew as they try to get ready for a fun time. The only problem is a little wolf keeps scaring them. In this fun story, three siblings are going to have to learn the importance of trying again, being brave, and accepting others. Each of the characters also learns that sometimes the right question can change things and even make us new friends."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eu'Stacia Trawick Dixie's new book is an engaging children's story that teaches the importance of accepting one another.
With a humorous narrative and charming illustrations, little ones will be excited to read along and learn what could be going on with Junebug.
