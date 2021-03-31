MEADVILLE, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Camp Cadet": an illuminating key into knowing the societal challenges and understanding the mission of the Camp Cadet program that has been effective in encouraging good relationships between the youth and law enforcement. "Camp Cadet" is the creation of published author Evan K. Slaughenhoupt Jr., a retired man who now lives in Venice, Florida, with his family. He served on the board of directors for the Maryland Association of Counties while also being an elected official.
Slaughenhoupt Jr. shares, "For fifty years, the Camp Cadet program provides young people positive experiences with law enforcement for the primary purpose of improved community relations. It is only fitting that the Pennsylvania State Police receive recognition for creating Camp Cadet. Unique for its time, Camp Cadet was conceived to reach young people differently than previously done by law enforcement. This unique program continues within Butler County where it originated and expanded elsewhere throughout Pennsylvania as well as other states.
"Camp Cadet brings youth together with law enforcement for the primary purpose of improved community relations. The goal was for youth to gain a better understanding of law enforcement through building a better relationship with youth. Such a successful program which expanded to other states deserves to be documented. For 50 years, Camp Cadet provided youth positive experiences with law enforcement. The reader will learn about the societal challenges that prompted creating Camp Cadet. Never previously reported insights are provided, as can only occur by those who began and sustained the program. The ups and downs and recollections are envisioned to encourage continuation of this program with a sincere outreach to the youth of America."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evan K. Slaughenhoupt Jr.'s new book is a compelling manuscript that reaches out to the readers and shares the history and feats of the Camp Cadet program.
Through this, everyone will see how this successful program utilizes core values that enlighten the young kids about the nature of law enforcement.
