MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Calculated Blessings: Every Tear Counts": a thoughtful and encouraging discussion of life and faith. "Calculated Blessings: Every Tear Counts" is the creation of published author Evangela C. W. Jeffrey, a native of Washington, D.C. who currently resides in Maryland.
Jeffrey shares, "With a new decade of my life quickly approaching, it is time to write the next chapter. With my main focus in life being geared toward encouraging, empowering, and enriching the lives of others, I have neglected to fully apply these principles to my own life. I want to walk in my destiny and next chapter with boldness and courage. My faith will be the shield to protect me from fear, doubt, and defeat. My positivity keeps me excited, and I live in expectation every day!
"Many, O LORD my God, are thy wonderful works which thou hast done, and thy thoughts which are to us-ward: they cannot be reckoned up in order unto thee: if I would declare and speak of them, they are more than can be numbered. (Psalm 40:5)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evangela C. W. Jeffrey's new book invites readers to step back and evaluate their current position on faith and seek a deeper connection with Christ.
Jeffrey shares a hopeful and personal discussion within the pages of this empowering work.
Consumers can purchase "Calculated Blessings: Every Tear Counts" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Calculated Blessings: Every Tear Counts," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing