"It's All a Setup for God's Glory" from Christian Faith Publishing author Evangelist Juanita M. Phillips is an engaging look into the author's spiritual journey and connection with the late Prophetess Dr. Hattie B. Jones.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "It's All a Setup for God's Glory": a potent account of divine intervention and the power of faith. "It's All a Setup for God's Glory" is the creation of published author Evangelist Juanita M. Phillips, a loving mother and grandmother saved and anointed by God to teach, preach, and intercede in prayer for others. For over forty years, Juanita has faithfully worked in various facets of ministry. She has also worked in the community for over twenty-four years as a homecare worker, assisting the sick, elderly, and disabled.
Juanita shares, "If you believe in miracles, you need to read this book. You will be so amazed.
"God has blessed my life above measure because there were a number of times when I should have died, but each time he miraculously delivered me. In God's plan, situations are set up in each of our lives to glorify him. Over forty years ago, he set it for me to meet the late Prophetess Dr. Hattie B. Jones and become a member of her ministry. Through her faith in God and powerful prayers, my life and numerous others were changed, blessed, and impacted phenomenally. The amazing and mind-boggling ways God used her was similar to how he used the prophets in the Bible. Her life and ministry was a testament that all things are possible, including the impossible, with God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evangelist Juanita M. Phillips's new book shares an amazing story of one woman's ministry and the heartfelt appreciation felt by those who knew her.
Phillips shares an engaging message of faith within the pages of this heartfelt message of thanks and appreciation.
