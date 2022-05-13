"Rest in HIM" from Christian Faith Publishing author Evangelist Madora D. Bond is a deeply personal collection of reflections that offer readers a sense of peace and purpose during the trying moments of life.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rest in HIM": a powerful message of eternal rest in God's grace. "Rest in HIM" is the creation of published author Evangelist Madora D. Bond, who has her master's degree in business and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.
Bond shares, "Rest in HIM should encourage readers to trust God. Believers and nonbelievers may seek the healing of God to avert death, to no avail. Healing may not manifest in earthly life. If you believe the Bible and you do not have the power or control, Rest in HIM."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evangelist Madora D. Bond's new book faces the concept of death with an air of comfort and trust in God.
Bond shares in hopes of encouraging others as they nurture a relationship with God and learn to trust in His plan.
