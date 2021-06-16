MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Keep Yo Cookie in Da Cookie Jar, little girls": an intellectually invigorating prose that expounds on God's point of view with regards to keeping a girl's purity until the day of her wedding. This is a comprehensive read designed to remind young girls about self-respect and protecting themselves from falling into the hands of a monster who is just after their flesh. "Keep Yo Cookie in Da Cookie Jar, little girls" is the creation of published author Evangelist Veeda, a miracle baby who is now a mother of three miracle babies, and a born-again believer and follower of Jesus the Christ. She has two master's degrees under her name and has been a cleanup accountant for three decades of her professional life.
Evangelist Veeda shares, "This book gives godly living for little girls from the Almighty Most High Living God perspective. This book is Da Bible for Da Little Vagina and perspective about Da Little Cookie for these Last Day End of Time as we know it. The Father allowed Steve Harvey to officially name our vagina Da Cookie. The Father also allowed Steve Harvey to write a book called 'Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man.' The Father states that Steve Harvey's book is from a man's limited perspective about little girls. Steve Harvey speaks about how to land a man and not be found by a husband. He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Father. Proverbs 18:22 A wife of noble character who can find. She is worth far more than rubies. Proverbs 31:10
"Steve Harvey did the best job that he could do as a man, but Steve Harvey is only a man. This book is for little girls instructing you on how to go back to the Garden of Eden before sin entered the world and learn, What was Da Little Cookie designed for? Why did the Father make us sexual beings? What seed is being planted in the garden of your womb? What will happen to Da Little Cookie in the wrong hands? The Father will warn against talking those Cookie Monstas. Cookie Monstas wear masks and hide their identity and true intentions for your Fresh Little Cookie. Steve Harvey does not mention anything about those Cookie Monstas dat loves little girl cookies and how Da Cookie Monstas will get your little cookies by any means necessary. The Cookie Monstas are cute, cuddly and will trick you to come and hide and play with them. Their job is to kill your little cookies, steal your little cookies and destroy your little cookies. Do not let those Cookie Monstas take a bite out of your little cookie!
"Little girls remember IF you take your little cookie out of Da Cookie Jar, then you risk having your little cookie bitten by those Cookie Monstas. Things could get even worst by your little cookie being broke in half, broke in quarters or even being smashed into crumbs. Keep Yo Cookie in Da Cookie Jar little girls so that The Father can protect it for you. He will HOLD the key to your Little Cookie Jar until you get married to your husband (a man). Hope is not lost IF those Cookie Monstas bit your little cookie, because The Father can even put the Broken Pieces of Yo Little Cookie back together again with it in His Hands. He will make you Whole Again!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evangelist Veeda's new book is a ponderous exposition that helps in educating little girls about self-worth.
