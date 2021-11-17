Meadville, PA, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Are the Students Learning?: Igniting student learning while improving a student-centered class. (Volume 1)": a thought-provoking discussion of the educator and student dynamic. "Are the Students Learning?: Igniting student learning while improving a student-centered class. (Volume 1)" is the creation of published author Evans Igho Akpo, a full-time faculty member at South Texas College in McAllen, Texas, teaching government and providing support to students' leadership. Before joining South Texas College, Akpo served as an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Cosumnes River College in Sacramento, California, and as an Employment Coordinator with the State of California in San Jose, California.
Akpo shares, "The teacher, lecturer, or professor has always been the most critical part of any education system. The question is not whether they are teaching, because most of them are doing a great job teaching. However, the question that follows, based on the statistics of students who graduate is whether the students are learning.
"This book focuses on how teachers and educators can help students unleash their genius, while understanding some barriers to student learning. The book further explains how, by providing key suggestions that support student learning."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evans Igho Akpo's new book is a thorough discussion of how educators can encourage the students within their care.
Akpo's approach is an articulate and thoroughly researched option for educators looking to provide a life-changing educational experience.
