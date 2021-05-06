MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Thoughts Of God My Father": a great collection of Godly inspiration for the heart that needs the reassurance of the Lord's presence in everyday struggles. "Thoughts Of God My Father" is the creation of published author Evelyn Erwin, a retired registered nurse and a painter.
Erwin writes, "In the title Thoughts of My Father, I have tried to show that no matter what we do, our Father God is always with us. All we have to do is reach out to him. All you have to do is believe that Jesus died for your sins and that you ask for forgiveness. You will know in your heart that you are forgiven and saved."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evelyn Erwin's new book shares a powerful voice of hope, faith, and courage that one will need throughout their Christian journey. In these verses, the reader will gain wisdom and spiritual inspiration to strongly persevere in life.
View a synopsis of "Thoughts Of God My Father" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Thoughts Of God My Father" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Thoughts Of God My Father," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
