"Reverend Teacher Talks on Aging" from Christian Faith Publishing author Evelyn Olivia Thomas is an engaging collection of observances related to growing older and how one can continue to experience fulfilling moments no matter their age.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Reverend Teacher Talks on Aging": an encouraging message of one's continued relevance throughout all of life's stages. "Reverend Teacher Talks on Aging" is the creation of published author Evelyn Olivia Thomas, a graduate of Roosevelt University where she received a bachelor's degree in sociology with a minor in social anthropology. She holds a master's degree from Jane Addams College of Social Work, the University of Illinois at Chicago. Thomas retired as a licensed clinical social worker after having worked at three large and prestigious hospitals and medical centers in Chicago for over forty years. She taught, coached, and counseled individuals, couples, and families as they were faced with challenges in living. She is also an ordained UFBL (Universal Foundation for Better Living, Inc.) minister.
Thomas shares, "This story of aging is told in the voice of Reverend Teacher. 'For this world of creative imagination and love to manifest as your own,' she says, 'you must put aside all notions of depreciation about yourself. Replace these old patterns of thinking with thoughts of vibrancy, liveness, and youthfulness.'
"Reverend Teacher's journey into aging began during early childhood. While reflecting on ordinary occurrences in her environment, she became a participant observer in whatever scene her eyes fell upon, and studied intently as the butterfly, for instance, that darted from bloom to bloom in her flower garden. Entranced, she whispered to the butterfly's own ears, 'From where do you come, to where do you go? From where do I come, to where do I go? Why am I here really?' Reverend Teacher invites you to ask such questions of yourself.
"Her teachings highlight the beauty of aging yet maintain the facts. She challenges you to be mindful, and insightful, to hold to what is true, and to live your best life now. She invites you to be a participant observer wherever you are, to design your aging experience to your specifications. Reverend Teacher shows you the way.
"According to the teachings, there is a place for you, no matter where you are on your individual journey. Self-examination, reflection, meditation, and practicing universal principles lead to a greater awareness of who you are and what you can accomplish. Reaching out and touching others physically, mentally, socially, and in consciousness allows you to thrive and survive. Increased understanding of the world and your place in it enables you to negotiate it more effectively to find your spot, your purpose in life. Thus, with eyes full of wonder, you expect to and do live a longer healthier, and more fulfilling life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evelyn Olivia Thomas's new book shares an insightful and encouraging message of the value in aging.
Thomas draws from personal observation and experience to provide readers with an encouraging message in hopes of inspiring reflection and personal growth.
