Everett Stern will give a Memorial Day address at the American Legion Post 100, in Veterans Park on Willow Grove Avenue in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania at 11am Monday.

He will be delivering remarks honoring those who sacrificed their lives to defend the United States in overseas and domestic conflicts. Stern comes from a family with a history of working with those who served in the military.

After his presentation, he will meet with past and present members who served in the Armed Force of the United States.

