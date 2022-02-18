MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God, You Ain't Enough for Me": a gripping reminder of God's promise of salvation. "God, You Ain't Enough for Me" is the creation of published author Everrick R. Simmons, a loving husband and father who served as a civil engineer, force protection and safety technician, and first sergeant over the course of a twenty-four-year military career.
Simmons shares, "This book came from a revelation God gave me in November 2020 as I was meditating on the Word of God for a message I was scheduled to give for my church anniversary. I was reading Genesis 3:6: 'When the woman saw that the fruit of the tree was good for food and pleasing to the eye, and also desirable for gaining wisdom, she took some and ate it. She also gave some to her husband, who was with her, and he ate it.' The Holy Spirit highlighted the words and he ate it. I had read this passage and heard it preached hundreds of times, but when God gives you a revelation of his Word, it changes your life. The Holy Spirit confirmed through my pastor/prophetess that I needed to write this book because too many people are struggling with the decision to continue to swim in their sinful desires versus living for God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Everrick R. Simmons's new book will encourage and challenge readers who may feel they have fallen too far from God's grace.
Simmons shares a vivid picture of a life lived in sin and how God finally found him once again.
