"When I Dream" from Christian Faith Publishing author Evie Mae is a sweet tale of imagination and wonder that takes readers into the vivid dreams of a creative young boy.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When I Dream": a fun and lighthearted fiction for young readers. "When I Dream" is the creation of published author Evie Mae, a dedicated wife and stay-at-home mother to seven children who has had a lifelong passion for creating art.
Evie Mae shares, "When I Dream is about a young boy who loves adventure and loves to dream. His mind runs wild with the limitless possibilities for adventure…but only when he dreams.
"Through the pages of the book, you will discover alongside him what it looks like to have an alien for a friend, what it feels like to successfully climb the world's tallest mountain or the relaxation of chilling with polar bears. You can experience what it's like to have tea with a whale and an otter or fly through a jungle on an enormous dragonfly. The possibilities are endless as long as you dream.
"This book makes bedtime exciting and encourages children to look forward to discovering their next adventure as they dream."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evie Mae's new book offers readers an engaging narrative paired with vibrant illustrations also created by the author.
Evie Mae shares a charming tale for the engagement of young minds as they prepare for sleep and the fun that occurs when one dreams.
Consumers can purchase "When I Dream" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "When I Dream," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing