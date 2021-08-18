WAYNE, Pa. and DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Excellarate, the global technology services and solutions company, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) SaaS Competency status. This designation recognizes that Excellarate has demonstrated deep experience helping organizations design and build SaaS and cloud-native solutions on AWS.
Achieving the AWS SaaS Competency differentiates Excellarate as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that possesses deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core SaaS categories – Design Services, and Builders.
APN Consulting Partners in the Design Services category have expertise in designing and implementing complex cloud-native SaaS solutions with AWS infrastructure. APN Consulting Partners in the Builders category, have deep expertise in building cloud-native SaaS applications via software development. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise in designing and building SaaS solutions seamlessly on AWS.
"The Excellarate team has helped several clients transform their on-prem software platform to SaaS architecture. This depth of real experience enabled us to become one of the first APN partners to achieve AWS SaaS Competency status," said Hemant Elhence, Excellarate president. "Our talented team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their SaaS goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides and for which Excellarate is known."
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
With more than 20 years of extensive domain expertise in healthcare, insurance, finance and enterprise technology, Excellarate's cutting edge business and digital transformation frameworks empower clients to drive innovation and decrease time to market. Backed by Chicago-based Frontenac, and featuring a global talent pool of software experts, Excellarate serves clients worldwide ranging from start-ups to Fortune 1000 companies.
"Synerzip [Excellarate] was the first company to see what my vision was and the value of which is huge," said David Farmer, founder of AdGiants. In just 5 months, Excellarate was able to design and develop highly available and scalable cloud infrastructure on AWS on behalf of AdGiants. "The value-add from the development team has been invigorating."
About Excellarate
Excellarate is a global technology services and solutions company with more than 20 years of domain expertise within health, insurance, financial and enterprise technologies. The company is a trusted partner of over 250 clients including Change Healthcare, Ad Giants, Alchemy Systems, and Centric Software to accelerate innovation and achieve business agility. Excellarate's strategic technology and solution partners include AWS, Azure, GoogleCloud, Appian and Salesforce to help drive digital transformation for its clients. Backed by Chicago-based Frontenac with over 1,000 engineers across North America and India, Excellarate provides a dual-shore delivery model that empowers clients to drive innovation and accelerate time-to-market. For more information on Excellarate and its client success stories, please visit http://www.excellarate.com.
