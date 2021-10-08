DUNCANSVILLE, Pa., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For drivers residing in the Duncansville, PA, area looking for an amazing used Toyota vehicle with an excellent fuel economy, Blue Knob Auto Sales are the dealership to visit! They offer a host of noteworthy models, many of which gives great fuel economies to the drivers. Continue reading below to learn about some examples of these exceptional used Toyota vehicles.
The first used Toyota Mode that offers a fuel economy of 30 MPG or higher is a 2018 Toyota Camry LE. This sedan comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine system, front-wheel drive, an automatic transmission system, and more. It features a fuel economy of 28 MPG in the city and 39 MPG on the highway.
A second model is a 2019 Toyota Corolla L. This vehicle packs a 1.8-liter I-4 engine, an automatic transmission system, and other benefits. It features a fuel economy of 28 MPG in the city and 36 MPG on the highway.
Finally, another excellent model available in Blue Knob Auto Sales' Toyota's lineup is a 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE, which has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine system, automatic transmission, and many more features. The model offers a fuel economy of 23 MPG in the city and 30 MPG on the highway. It's priced at only $27,998.
These are three examples of excellent used Toyota vehicles offered at Blue Knob Auto Sales. To learn more about other used cars, interested individuals can contact the dealership today. Interested people can reach out to them on their official website or call at 814-695-2266. The dealership's sales department is open from Monday to Saturday. Blue Knob Auto Sales is located at 2860 Route 764 Duncansville, PA.
