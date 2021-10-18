PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NeuroFlow, the market leader in technology and services for behavioral health integration, announces the organization of a clinical advisory board to complement its existing roster of strategic advisors and reinforce its commitment to evidence-based care. The multi-disciplinary panel, bringing in respected leaders from across the healthcare landscape, will help to conduct research, inform product design, and provide impartial feedback on both the technology and services underpinning NeuroFlow's behavioral health platform.
The NeuroFlow Clinical Advisory Board is currently comprised of:
- Dr. Thomas Zaubler, Chair of Department of Psychiatry for Morristown Medical Center, Atlantic Health System
- Dr. Caroline Carney, Chief Medical Officer of Magellan Health
- Dr. Michael Vergare, Chair, Department of Psychiatry and Human Behavior, Jefferson Health
- Dr. Traci Bolander, Executive Director, LifeStance Behavioral Health (Delaware)
- Dr. Will Caldwell, Senior Vice President of Health Catalyst
- Dr. Brian Daly, Department Head of Psychology at Drexel University
- Dr. Michael Platt, Director, Wharton Neuroscience Initiative at the University of Pennsylvania
As the healthcare industry continues to recover from a global pandemic, a key initiative will be identifying ways to embrace tech-driven solutions for virtual care while simultaneously reducing burnout in the clinical community. NeuroFlow was built on the premise that supporting care teams and providers with a "complete picture" of an individual's health can deliver more effective care and improve resource allocation.
"Aligning some of the top minds from academic and clinical settings with more than a century of combined experience was important for us as we work to make it easier for organizations to adopt and scale evidence-based approaches to behavioral health integration," said NeuroFlow Chief Executive Officer Chris Molaro. "We understand that moving healthcare forward will take a coalition from across various disciplines and this group serves to keep us accountable and focused on clinical best practices to bridge the gap between mental and physical health."
The board will meet on a regular basis to help organize and publish clinical research, analyze trends, and assess the efficacy of NeuroFlow's platform. The platform, which supports more than 1,600 care providers, has been a chosen partner for organizations focused on shifting to a collaborative care model. With an acceleration of data collection in healthcare settings, another focal point of the board will be to determine how best to deliver these insights to clinicians in a way that reduces the strain on staff and other resources. A report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office highlights a call to action for those who can create solutions to this problem.
"Since implementing NeuroFlow more than two years ago, we've been able to see tremendous progress in the way we operationally support the behavioral health of our patients," said Dr. Vergare. "The industry needs more outcomes-based research and efforts surrounding the validity of technology in healthcare settings, which is why I'm excited to join this decorated group of leaders to share best practices and personal experiences leveraging NeuroFlow in a clinical setting."
About NeuroFlow
NeuroFlow provides best-in-class technology and care services for the effective integration of behavioral health. NeuroFlow's HIPAA-compliant platform supports over 14 million users across 150 health systems, payors, and organizations, helping them capture behavioral health insights and take action to proactively manage individuals and populations holistically. https://www.neuroflow.com/
