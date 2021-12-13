LATROBE, Pa., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Stanley Smith prepares readers to overcome challenges using a defense of spiritual power in Pastors in the Hands of an Angry God ($10.99, paperback, 9781619046016; $5.49, e-book, 9781619046023).
Smith offers a thought-provoking writing about battling spiritual warfare with the Word of God. Through this powerful teaching, Christian readers will learn to recognize attacks and become equipped with God's truth.
"With twenty years of study in this area and after being asked to leave two churches, I asked God what to do and the answer was to write this work," said Smith. "It is my feeling that we have taken a soft approach to this topic. I want to put the fire back in our pulpit, and reach the whole city."
At the age of sixteen, Stanley Smith accepted the Lord as his Savior at a Billy Graham meeting in Rockwell City, Iowa. After high school he contemplated going into the ministry but instead, decided to go to South Dakota State University to study mechanical engineering. Upon graduation, he became a design engineer; designing air tools, material-handling equipment, and quality-control equipment for several companies.
During his time in Michigan, he received the baptism of the Holy Spirit. After 30 years of being part of the engineering community, Smith retired and devoted his time to teaching in churches with much energy spent in the area of spiritual warfare. As a result, he was asked to leave the church. He continued studying spiritual warfare and wrote the manuscript for this book.
