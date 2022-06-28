Matt Jesson of Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions was selected as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Greater Philadelphia Award Winner
PHILADELPHIA, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During their annual awards dinner, Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced Matt Jesson (President and CEO) of Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Greater Philadelphia Award Winner. Entrepreneur of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.
Matt Jesson was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.
"I'm very blessed to work with such an incredibly passionate team, that truly cares about our team members and customers." said Matt Jesson, President & CEO of Green Lawn Fertilizing.
Matt Jesson, has been an entrepreneur since the age of 12, when he started his own neighborhood lawn cutting business in Havertown, PA. He ran that business all the way through his early twenties until he transitioned the business from Jesson Landscaping into lawn care with the founding of Green Lawn Fertilizing in 2004. Matt started another business in 2012 with the establishment of a dedicated pest control brand, Green Pest Solutions.
Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions has grown to over 50,000 residential customers, over 250 team members and over $30 million in annual revenue. Its mission is to be the leader in the lawn and pest industry by delivering a superior customer experience.
The regional winners will now be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.
For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.
About Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions
Green Lawn Fertilizing and Green Pest Solutions is an independent lawn and pest control company that was founded in 2004. Under the leadership of Matt Jesson, President and Owner of Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions, the company has grown to over 250 team members and over 150 service vehicles in its fleet. They have a mission to become the leader in the lawn and pest industry by delivering a superior customer experience. Over the last several years, highly reputable publications have taken notice of the company succeeding in that mission. The Philadelphia Business Journal named Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions one of their Best Places to Work four consecutive years from 2019 to 2022 as well as one of their Soaring 76 fastest growing private companies in 2020. For nine of the last ten years the company received the Inc. 5000 award for being recognized as one of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the America. In 2018, Green Pest Solutions was named "Best of Philly Earth-Friendly Exterminator" by Philadelphia Magazine and in 2017 they were named "Best Pest Control" by Philly.com. In 2017, the company received the "Customer Service Excellence" Award by the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. The company was named to the Philadelphia 100 list of fastest growing private companies in the region in 2014, 2015, 2020, and 2021. In 2022, Green Lawn Fertilizing was ranked as the 10th largest turf and ornamental care company in the US by Lawn & Landscape Magazine and Green Pest Solutions was ranked the 30th largest pest control company in the US by PCT magazine.
