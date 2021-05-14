MEADVILLE, Pa., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What I Learned in Church": a captivating piece that allows one to open their hearts and step into faith. "What I Learned in Church" is the creation of published author F. S. Daniels, a writer who has served in the United States Air Force. She grew up in Tallahassee, Florida, and always felt a loving, peaceful presence when she went to church. Her strong desire to share her experience with those who may not have had the best experience with Christians led her to take the Word to them.
Daniels shares, "Have you ever thought about what God really thinks about you? Have you ever had the negative thought that God would never want to have anything to do with you over something that has happened in your past? Do you feel the longing to take a step of faith and ask God to reveal Himself to you? One day, my life changed when I realized I missed God and the sense of peace that only comes from giving your heart to Him. The world is filled with uncertainty, but God never changes. He wants to know you and for you to know Him in a specific intimate way. God loves you, and nothing you have ever done will change that. This is what I learned in the school of God known as the church."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, F. S. Daniels's new book expresses faith and hope in a thought-provoking collection of pages that aims to bring motivation and enlightenment to people who wish to seek peace and certainty in God's grace.
View a synopsis of "What I Learned in Church" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "What I Learned in Church" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What I Learned in Church," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing