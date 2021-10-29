MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dad for a Day": a delightful coming of age narrative. "Dad for a Day" is the creation of published author Faith Battaglia, a devoted mother and loving grandmother.

Battaglia shares, "Timmy wanted to make his dad so proud when he asked him an important question that day! He knew in his heart he could do it, but he was scared at the same time. But Timmy had no idea what would transpire and what strength inside him he would have to use to help him get through this ordeal—more than he ever bargained for when he took on this task. Could he do what his dad asked of him that day? There is a storm brewing!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Faith Battaglia's new book will capture the imagination of young readers from the start.

Battaglia's love of children and imaginative nature are apparent within the pages of this sweet children's tale. Will Timmy be up for the task? Readers will be eager to see how this story unfolds.

Consumers can purchase "Dad for a Day" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Dad for a Day," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.