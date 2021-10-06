MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Domino Learns His ABCs: God's Creations": a sweet story about a playful horse and God's creatures on the farm. "Domino Learns His ABCs: God's Creations" is the creation of published author Faith Daley, a loving mother of three who has had a lifelong passion for horses.
Daley shares, "Meet Domino a young and playful horse who loves to discover new things. Join Domino on his ABC adventure, which takes place on his farm. You will see what a typical day on the farm is all about and meet some friends along the way. Domino loves God and all of God's Creations. A portion of proceeds will be donated to a horse rescue charity, please visit http://www.faithdaley.com or scan QR code for more information."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Faith Daley's new book is an enjoyable tale of life on the farm.
While learning the ABCs, young readers will be engaged with the colorful imagery and enjoyable tale of farm life found within this Christian narrative.
Consumers can purchase "Domino Learns His ABCs: God's Creations" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
