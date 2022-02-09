MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Domino Learns His Colors: God's Gift to Us": a charming tale of faith and appreciation for God's creation. "Domino Learns His Colors: God's Gift to Us" is the creation of published author Faith Daley, a loving mother of three who has had a lifelong passion for horses.
Daley shares, "Join Domino, a young and playful horse, as he discovers his favorite color. This colorful adventure takes place on his farm. He explores all seven colors of the rainbow and gets help from his friends along the way. Domino is thankful to God for all of his blessings and the gift of color. A portion of proceeds will be donated to a horse rescue charity, please visit http://www.faithdaley.com or scan QR code for more information."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Faith Daley's new book will engage the imaginations of young readers from any background.
Daley shares in hopes of helping young believers on their walk of faith in appreciation for the gifts they've received from God.
Consumers can purchase "Domino Learns His Colors: God's Gift to Us" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Domino Learns His Colors: God's Gift to Us," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
