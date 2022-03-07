MEADVILLE, Pa., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Domino Learns His Numbers: The Ten Commandments": a charming opportunity to aid young believers in learning about God's word. "Domino Learns His Numbers: The Ten Commandments" is the creation of published author Faith Daley, a loving mother of three who has a lifelong passion for horses.
Daley shares, "Count with Domino, a young and playful horse, as he learns his numbers. You will be counting animals, insects, and other things on the farm. During this counting journey, you will discover the Ten Commandments. By learning the Ten Commandments, you will also see the nature of God Himself. Domino is grateful for God's guidance in his life through the Ten Commandments. A portion of proceeds will be donated to a horse rescue charity, please visit http://www.faithdaley.com or scan QR code for more information."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Faith Daley's new book will entertain and inspire as parents, guardians, and religious educators explore the Ten Commandments with the little one's in their care.
Daley offers readers a fun and engaging story that will encourage an early love for God.
Consumers can purchase "Domino Learns His Numbers: The Ten Commandments" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Domino Learns His Numbers: The Ten Commandments," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
