MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Child of God": a potent example of spiritual calling. "The Child of God" is the creation of published author Fanny Vazquez, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoys praising the Lord.
Vazquez writes, "Come and follow me in this journey, and it will open your eyes to the spiritual world, and you will recognize that the battle between good and evil is not only for your soul but to accomplish the purpose of God in your life.
"Remember that no weapon formed against you will prosper. The weapons that God gives are not carnal, and every evil done to you will be turned and used for your purpose in this life. Uncover the gifts that God put in you, and use them for his kingdom. Nothing seen or unseen will stop a child of God on the way. Jesus loves you, and he will not forsake you, so it's time for you to have great faith and stand—rush to the battlefield—because nothing is impossible for God.
"'Your father is waiting for you.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fanny Vazquez's new book is an engaging exploration of the author's spiritual life.
Inviting readers to witness personal, and at times emotional, moments, the author hopes to encourage others to consider their spiritual welfare.
View a synopsis of "The Child of God" on YouTube.
