BRADFORDWOODS, Pa., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Craig A. Eckert shares his notes from hiking the Appalachian Trail in Rocks, Roots and Rattlesnakes. A Geologist's Journal: 150 Days of Discovery on the Appalachian Trail ($32.99, paperback, 9781662837982; $9.99, e-book, 9781662837999). For a preview of the book go to rocksrootsandrattlesnakes.com.
Eckert spent most of his childhood exploring the trails of nearby Kittattiny Mountain, and then most of his adulthood searching the earth for hydrocarbons. In the summer of 2020, he decided to take to the trails and experience Appalachia as a geologist.
"This beautifully illustrated book contains three parts and reads like a journal log, capturing my challenges and experiences each day on the trail. Hopefully you will find this book both informative and entertaining, as you read and enjoy my narrative of 150 days of discovery on the Appalachian Trail!" said Eckert.
Craig A. Eckert is a recently retired geologist with almost 40 years of experience in the exploration and production sector of the energy industry.
